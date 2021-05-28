Baggage handler gunned down after selling gold

A Trans Guyana Airways baggage handler was gunned down and robbed this afternoon shortly after he had concluded selling a quantity of gold.

According to the police, Ronald Omar Smith, 40, was fatally shot on the western half of Camp Street between Church and Quamina streets in front the Impeccable Beauty salon. The shooting occurred at 4.25 pm.

The police say that enquiries revealed that the victim made several stops via car conducting business in and out of the city, in the company of a miner who was driving him in motor car PZZ 6065.

The police said that the victim made a sale of gold and placed the $437,000 cash received in a haversack and went to visit his girlfriend.

After the visit Smith, who hails from the Pomeroon, and his girlfriend were standing in front the Impeccable Beauty salon when they were confronted by the suspects who came from an unknown direction.

The pillion rider, police said, dismounted and discharged two rounds at Smith who fell to the ground, then took away Smith’s haversack containing cash, after which he and his accomplice made good their escape north on Camp Street.

Smith was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he died while receiving medical attention.

The body was examined and three circular wounds were seen, one to the upper left shoulder, one to the middle region of the belly and one under the right armpit area. The driver is in custody assisting with investigations.