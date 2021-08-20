Woman hurled through windscreen of bus in Rupert Craig collision

A woman is now hospitalised after she was launched through the front windscreen of a minibus due to a collision along the Rupert Craig Highway, between Conversation Tree Road and Bel Air Access Road, East Coast Demerara.

The accident involved a car bearing registration number PLL724, driven by an unknown driver, and minibus PDD 6571, which was driven by Lalman Rajcoomar.

Police enquiries disclosed that the minibus was proceeding west along the Rupert Craig Highway when the driver alleged that he felt an impact to the rear portion of the minibus, causing it to spin several times.