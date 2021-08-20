Alleged hit-and-run driver in fatal accident on $1m bail

Casey Stephen, the driver allegedly involved in the hit-and-run accident which claimed the life of Ryan Boodhoo, is now facing four charges and is on over $1 million in bail.

Stephen, a 25-year-old mechanic of One Mile Extension, Wismar/Linden made his appearance before Magis-trate Judy Latchman at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court and was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failure to render assistance, being an unlicensed driver and breach of insurance. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and was placed on $1M bail for causing death by dangerous driving and $20,000 each on the other offences. The matter was adjourned to September 10, 2021. According to a police report, Boodhoo of Lot 113 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway and a group of friends were walking on the eastern side of the road, proceeding south when a vehicle was heard approaching at a fast speed from behind.

The report said that the friends looked back and after observing that the vehicle was speeding, one of them pulled the nearest person to safety. However, Boodhoo who was in front but on the right, was hit from behind by the vehicle. The vehicle drove away in the same southern direction. Boodhoo was picked up by the police and public-spirited citizens and taken to the MacKenzie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Commander of Region Four (B) Senior Superintendent Mahendra Siwnarine had previously informed Stabroek News that after the accident the defendant reported the car as missing. Stephen was entrusted with the care of the car by its owner.