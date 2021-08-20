One more COVID death, 141 new cases

One hundred and forty-one new COVID-19 cases were yesterday recorded along with another death.

This was revealed in the Ministry of Health’s press release and dashboard which showed that the country’s deaths as a result of the virus increased to 588. The latest fatality was identified as a 34-year old man from Region Five who died while receiving care at a medical institution.

Meanwhile, the 141 new cases increased the country’s total confirmed cases to 23,936. These came after some 1,253 more tests were done and as a result increasing the total number done to date to 249,959.

According to the regional breakdown of COVID-19 cases, one new case each was reported in Regions One and Seven, Region Two (18 cases), Region Three (35 cases), Region Four (75 cases), Region Five (2 cases) Region Six (4 cases) and Region Nine (5 cases).

There are now 1,140 active cases in the country, 92 of whom are in institutional isolation while some 1,048 are in home isolation. There are currently 15 persons in the COVID-19 ICU even as some 68 more persons have recovered. The total number of recovered cases in the country now stands at 22,193.