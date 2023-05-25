Fisherman killed in accident on Rupert Craig Highway

Police are investigating a fatal accident that claimed the life of Beshma Jagdeo, a 49-year-old fisherman of Lot 895 Second Field, South West, Cummings Lodge, Georgetown, on the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of MovieTowne.

The accident involved a SUV, PLL 7425, owned and driven by 53-year-old Andrew Debidin of Lot 50 Sheriff Street, Campbellville, and took place on Sunday at about 9:50 am, the police said.

According to a police report, their enquiries revealed that the driver of the SUV was proceeding east along Rupert Craig Highway when in the vicinity of MovieTowne, Jagdeo crossed from the northern side to the southern side of the road, whilst pushing a pedal cycle, into the path of the vehicle.