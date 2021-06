A Cummings Lodge family has been displaced by a recent fire which was an act of arson.

The fire gutted the house and destroyed the upper flat of another at the Lot 511 9th Street, Cummings Lodge property owned by Shimwantie Roopnarine last Wednesday.

Roopnarine, 56, told Stabroek News that the fire started sometime after 3pm. It was discovered to be an act of arson.