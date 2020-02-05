Boy, 16, charged over 63 Beach hotel double murder

A teen was charged and remanded over the murders of Canadian hotelier Vivekanand Brijbassi and his watchman, Harry Persaud, who were found dead at Number 63 Village, Corentyne, Berbice last December.

The 16-year-old, who was represented by attorney-at-law Paul Fung-A-Fat, was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he was brought before Magistrate Annette Singh in the Children’s Court in Georgetown. The charge states that between December 19th and December 27th, 2019, at Sunsplash Hotel, Number 63 Village, he murdered Brijbassi and Prashad. He is expected to make his next court appearance on February 12th at the Number 51 Village Magistrate’s Court.