Sugar workers renew protest for wage hike

Dozens of sugar workers supported by their union, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), yesterday mounted another protest in front of the Ministry of the Presidency on Vlissengen Road for an increase in wages and salaries.

The group of protestors representing sugar workers from the Albion, Blairmont and Uitvlugt estates were heard chanting that they need “salary increases.” The workers said government’s failure to address their calls for an increase seems to be an act of discrimination. Workers marched up and down the road with a large banner that carried the message “End Discrimination. Grant Pay Raises to Sugar Workers!”

Sugar workers have been asking for a 15 per cent increase. They have not received an increase over the past six years.