Shuman says proof of renounced citizenship submitted to GECOM -still to be seen by commissioners

Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) leader Lenox Shuman remains at loggerheads with members of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) over whether he was eligible for inclusion on his party’s list of candidates on Nomination Day.

While Shuman yesterday said he had submitted proof that he no longer held Canadian citizenship at the time, members of the Commission told reporters that they were not in receipt of his evidence.

At a press conference held at his party’s Cowan Street headquarters, Shuman told reporters that he renounced his allegiance to Canada on December 11th and yesterday received “a copy of a certificate” from the Canadian High Commission showing that his renunciation was completed on January 9th, one day before the January 10th Nomination Day.