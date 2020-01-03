Five arrested over Berbice hotel murders

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the recent murders at the Corentyne hotel where the owner and a guard were found dead.

A source yesterday said that the five persons were arrested based on statements given by persons within the area.

The decomposing bodies of Canadian hotelier Vivekanand Brijbassi, also known as “Vaker”, 71, and watchman Harry Persaud Prashad, 59, of Number 68 Village, Corentyne, were found bound and gagged in the balcony of the upper flat of the Sunsplash Holiday Beach Resort, located at Number 63 Village, Corentyne.