UK’s Telegraph names Guyana top destination to visit in 2020

Britain’s Telegraph newspaper has listed Guyana as the number one country to visit out of a list of 20 countries to visit this year.

“At a time when over tourism is becoming overbearing, remote, underrated Guyana is a rarity more precious than gold,” the article, based on the opinions of travels experts who were consulted, said.

It added that in a world so connected, it’s hard to imagine there are places still under the radar, “But Guyana, a tangled mass of pristine rainforest on South America’s north-eastern tip, is one of the few spots on scratch maps likely to have its shiny foil intact.”

It adds: “Four centuries after Walter Raleigh came here looking for the fabled lost city of El Dorado, prospectors have struck gold in the form of offshore oil. Extraction is due to start in 2020, potentially catapulting the continent’s only English-speaking country from rags to riches, but this stalwart of sustainability is determined to keep its true treasures safe.”

Meanwhile, Guyana is also expected be featured this morning on NBC’s Today show when a contributing editor of the Condé Nast Traveler Magazine is slated to appear to discuss some of the magazine’s selected destinations.

Guyana will be among the destinations discussed on the show, which will air around 9.40 am Guyana time, when Mark Ellwood, who is a regular guest on the show to discuss travel destinations, makes his appearance.

Last month the global travel magazine listed Guyana as one of its suggested 20 destinations to visit this year. At that time the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) welcomed the exposure that the oil and gas sector will bring.

“There are 196 countries in the world and there are numerous destinations globally. For one of the largest international travel magazines to list us is a great honour and the exposure is great for this country,” Nicola Balram, Senior Officer of Marketing at the GTA, had told Stabroek News.

“The oil and gas sector sheds a light on Guyana that hasn’t been shed before and we would also expect it to contribute to increasing numbers,” she had added.