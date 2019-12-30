October Criminal Assizes dealt with 84 sexual offences cases

For the October Criminal Assizes, 84 sexual offences cases were dealt with by the High Court, according to figures released by the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In its end-of-year press release, the DPP’s Chambers revealed that at the Demerara October 2019 Criminal Assizes, State Counsel Tuanna Hardy, Teriq Mohammed and Nafeeza Baig presented 16 sexual offences cases in the Sexual Offences Court before Justice Simone Ramlall.

Two of these cases were for Rape, nine for the offence of Rape of a Child under 16 years, and one each for Sexual Activity with a Child under 16 years, Sexual Activity with a Child Family Member, Carnal Knowledge of a girl under 15 years, Incest by Male, Buggery and Indecently Assaulting another Male.