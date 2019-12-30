Cops nab two after foreigners robbed on Longden Street

The police yesterday arrested two suspects shortly after the robbery of two foreign nationals at Longden Street, Georgetown.

In a statement, the police said the swift response from public-spirited citizens following the robbery saw the suspects being apprehended. The incident occurred yesterday at around 9.50 am at Longden Street.

The statement said that the robbery was witnessed by members of the public who called the police through the 911 emergency number. As a result, the information was passed on via the police’s VHF network to officers who were on bicycle patrol in the Stabroek area. Those ranks, following receipt of the information, made their way to the location where both of the suspects were pointed out to them by the victims and other persons around.