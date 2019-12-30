‘Folking up’ key to success for ‘Gavin and Chucky’

Ever since joining forces in January to tackle the local musical scene, dynamic duo ‘Gavin and Chucky’ have created quite a storm around the country.

Gavin Mendonca and Marlon ‘Chuck’ Adams met in 2015 at the second Rupununi Music and Arts Festival, which was held in Region Nine. Amid many differences, the duo had one thing in common: their love for folk songs. For both of them, folk music plays a significant role in their lives. They have described it as the natural sound of Guyana passed down from generation to generation.

Why folk music? Mendonca said that growing up, they both were and still remain passionate about folk music and as they got older, they began to understand how important it is for young people to preserve local folk songs.