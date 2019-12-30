Some city residents lost water service on Saturday for hours

Residents of Central Georgetown on Saturday experienced hours of disruption to their water supply after a major pipeline suffered damage and had to be repaired.
On Saturday just before 11:00hrs, Guyana Water Inc, via their Facebook page, issued an advisory which stated that the disruption in the water supply would begin around 13:00hrs to facilitate repairs to a 16-inch main that suffered major damage. The damaged pipe is located within the vicinity of the Indian High Commission on Church Street. Areas affected were Kitty, Campbellville, Subryanville, Bel Air, Queenstown, Alberttown, Bourda, Robbstown, Lacytown, Cummingsburg, Wortmanville, Lodge, Thomas Lands, Charlestown and Albouystown.