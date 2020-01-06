PPP/C better positioned to manage oil revenues -Jagdeo

Expressing optimism of victory at the upcoming elections, the opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) yesterday launched their campaign to regain office, with General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo launching blistering attacks on the government for their failings and presidential candidate Irfaan Ali saying that under his leadership, the country will be transformed.

To thousands of red-clad supporters at one of the party’s historical urban strongholds, Kitty, party leaders made their case as to why they should be elected to office on March 2nd. As speaker after speaker rose, they each expressed optimism of victory at the elections, with Ali even addressing the rally “as your next president.” The party’s prime ministerial candidate, Brigadier (rtd) Mark Phillips was also formally introduced to supporters since being selected on Friday.

The upcoming election comes at a critical time in Guyana’s history as the country becomes an oil producer. The next government will manage unprecedented revenues, with the growth of Guyana’s economy set to skyrocket and the winner of the elections will likely set the direction of development for the country for years to come.