A man and a woman were yesterday afternoon found dead in a room at the Aracari Hotel and Resort on the West Coast of Demerara and the police are probing.

The couple has been identified as Kevin Singh, 26, of Triumph, East Coast Demerara and Sabrina Nandram, 25.

Details surrounding their deaths remain unclear. However, the Police said the couple was found naked in the bathtub of their hotel room with a suspected poisonous substance nearby.