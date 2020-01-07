Family baffled by Aracari resort deaths

The family of Triumph resident Kevin Singh, 26, who was found dead with his girlfriend, Sabrina Nandram, 25, in a bathtub at the Aracari Hotel and Resort on Sunday, remains at a loss as to how he met his end.

Following the discovery of the bodies at the West Demerara hotel, located at Versailles, police are currently awaiting post-mortem examinations for a definitive answer on the death in order to guide their investigation.

Singh left home on Saturday morning around 10 with his brother’s vehicle but did not indicate where he was going, the brother, Ravin Singh, said.

“He ask me to use the car and I gave him the keys. I didn’t know he wasn’t going to come back,” the brother said.

According to him, at around 6.30 on Sunday night he received a phone call from a cousin, who informed him that something terrible had happened with Kevin.

He related that he informed his older brother and they rushed to find out what had happened.

Ravin added that after he contacted the police he was informed that Kevin’s lifeless body was found in the bathtub next to a female.

“The police tell me we should come to the parlour and identify the body, so we went,” Ravin said.

He noted that his brother and Nandram were in a relationship and while the family does not know much about her, they had seen the couple together.

Ravin said his brother led a private life and kept most of his feelings to himself. “He is a loving and kindhearted person but he does not talk about his life much. He keeps to himself. I never saw him expressing any thoughts about death or so. It is just shocking to our family,” Ravin said when asked about the type of person his brother was.

Stabroek News has not been able to establish contact with Nandram’s family.

Meanwhile, Region Three Commander Simon McBean yesterday told Stabroek News that the investigations remains open as investigators had not zeroed in on a specific cause of the deaths.

The autopsies are scheduled to be performed tomorrow.

After the discovery of the bodies on Sunday afternoon, the police were summoned to the hotel by its management.

This newspaper was told that the couple checked into the hotel about 3.38 pm on Saturday and had been scheduled to check out at 12 noon Sunday. However, after the time had passed they were contacted by the hotel management and Singh indicated that they would pay for the extra time.

After two hours had elapsed, just after 3 pm, the hotel’s management tried to contact the couple for a second time via the room service telephone. They made several calls to the room but those calls went unanswered and this prompted the hotel’s management to check on the room.

Using a spare key, the staff from the hotel gained entry into the room and found the couple lying in the bath tub and surrounded by a green substance, which police suspect they consumed.

Stabroek News was told that no marks of violence were seen on the bodies.