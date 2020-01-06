Political parties should be able to campaign freely all over Guyana – Harmon

Political parties should be allowed to campaign freely in any part of Guyana and the APNU+AFC coalition would not condone any form of violence or damage to political parties’ paraphernalia, says Joseph Harmon, Co-Chair of the APNU+AFC campaign.

Harmon was at the time responding to the reported attack on PPP party activists during the public announcement of their campaign launch which saw PPP/C member Anil Nandlall writing the Commissioner of Police Leslie James requesting an urgent investigation.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday on the sidelines of the President’s annual media brunch, Harmon said that the coalition does not condone any misbehaviour and has always preached unity.