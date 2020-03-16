Harmon says unaware of aggressive behaviour of coalition supporters towards media workers

APNU+AFC Campaign Co-chair Joseph Harmon says he is unaware of aggressive behaviour by coalition supporters towards media operatives and said that they do not encourage such conduct.

At a press conference on Saturday, Harmon was asked about the behaviour of coalition supporters towards media operatives the previous evening. Stabroek News had previously reported that supporters of the APNU+AFC coalition on Friday harassed representatives of rival political parties, observer groups and members of the media as they stood behind the security barriers outside the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) offices.

Further, late Friday night, reporters were invited to provide coverage of a declaration to be made by the Returning Officer for Region Four but upon arrival at the barricade surrounding GECOM’s headquarters, they were met by APNU+AFC supporters who repeatedly hurled insults and threats, saying that they were not welcomed. Reporters, fearful for their safety, were forced to leave. Additionally, a party representative was seen communicating with the crowd.