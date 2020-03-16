South Ruimveldt businessman arrested after discharging hail of bullets

A South Ruimveldt businessman was last night arrested by police for indiscriminately firing gunshots from his home.

In a statement, police said at around 7:56pm, the 41-year-old man, an auto dealer of Congress Drive, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was firing a firearm indiscriminately from his premises.

As a result, members of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit responded and the individual promptly surrendered.

His weapon, a .32 pistol with matching live and spent ammunition, were recovered at the scene. At the time of the shooting, the home was occupied by the shooter’s wife and two children. No one was injured in the wild act.