Gov’t criticises Stabroek News editorial

The Government of Guyana (GoG) on Saturday criticised the editorial in that day’s edition of Stabroek News on the general elections impasse and accused the newspaper of an agenda of “engendering destabilization”.

Stabroek News Editor-in-Chief Anand Persaud in a comment yesterday said that the newspaper stood firmly behind the editorial and rejected the destabilization charge as patently baseless.

The GoG made the criticism without referring to any particular section of the editorial which had addressed the stalemate flowing from the March 2nd general elections and President David Granger’s apparent disinterest in the public concerns that had been raised about the non-transparent count for Region Four by Western governments, five international observer groups and local monitoring groups.