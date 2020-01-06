Audit office still to complete probe of controversial D’Urban Park spending

The Audit Office is still to conclude its special investigation into the controversial billion-dollar D’Urban Park Development Project.

The probe was launched in early 2017 and the preliminary findings were included in the 2017 Auditor General’s (AG) report on the public accounts of Guyana. In the latest AG’s report for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2018, it was noted that on March 11, 2019, the Audit Office made a request to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) for additional documentation for the project.

“Some documents have since been submitted to the Audit Office. At the time of reporting in September 2019, the Audit Office was perusing the said documents,” the report said. The 2018 report, which was presented to Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Barton Scotland on September 30th last year, was not laid in the Assembly prior to its dissolution last month. However, a copy has been seen by Stabroek News.