Northwest ferry project stalled

The project for a new ferry to the northwest financed by India stalled last year after New Delhi’s Exim Bank did not provide a no-objection to the contractor recommended by the government here.

The 2018 Auditor General’s report, which was presented to Parliament but not tabled, said that the sum of $1.33b had been allotted for the provision of an ocean-going passenger and cargo ferry.

However, the report said that the entire allocation remained unspent. Further, it said that the intended benefits of the programme, which included improved transportation, may be delayed.