Man wanted over Guyhoc Park murder

Steven Archibald, 18, is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the murder of Kyle Chase on 2019-12-30 at Guyhoc Park, Georgetown.

His last known address is Lot 136 Victoria Street, Albouystown Georgetown

.Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Archibald is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Chase, 23, of Lot 1075 Macaw Lane, South Ruimveldt, was pronounced dead at the Davis Memorial Hospital, where he was rushed after an altercation with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.