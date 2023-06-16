Businessman died of brain haemorrhaging from blunt trauma

A post-mortem examination conducted by Dr. Nehaul Singh on the body of 38-year-old businessman, Dimitri Deonauth revealed that he died as a result of brain haemorrhaging due to blunt trauma to the head compounded by compression injures to the neck. Dr. Singh’s opinion suggests that injuries were caused by either cuffs or hits with a hard object. Deonauth’s lifeless body was found in his Lot 132 Regent and Cummings streets, Georgetown apartment by his father who told police that he went to make checks on his son at 8.43 am on Monday. CCTV footage was reviewed and the father was detained.