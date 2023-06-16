CGX Energy examining results from bypass well

Oil explorer CGX Energy says it has reached a total depth of 20,450 feet on its Wei-1 bypass well in the Corentyne Block, Corentyne and will now undertake further examination of “encouraging” hydrocarbon deposits.

A statement from the company on June 13 said that the total depth on the original Wei-1 well was 19,142 feet.

The bypass was drilled from 18,757 feet to the total depth of 20,450 feet and penetrated the primary Santonian targets of the Well in the western complex in the northern portion of the Corentyne block.