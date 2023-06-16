Vryheid’s Lust bridge on Railway Embankment to close tonight for repairs

The Vryheid’s Lust bridge on the Railway Embankment, East Coast of Demerara is to be closed tonight for repairs.

A release from the Ministry of Public Works said that the closure takes place from today, June 16, 2023 at 8pm to Monday, June 19, 2023 at 6am.

The Ministry is urging person to heed this notice and to follow the directions of officers on the ground.

Additionally, the ministry said that trucks will not be allowed on the Railway Embankment until after the road rehabilitation works have been completed.