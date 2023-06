Members of the public traversing the East Coast of Demerara area, where aged aqua-panel bridges are located (Better Hope, Vryheid’s Lust, La Bonne Intention (LBI) etc., on the Railway Embankment, are being urged to proceed with caution.

The Ministry of Public Works yesterday said it has received several complaints of bridges being defective.

It said that a team from the Ministry has been dispatched to investigate these complaints with the intention rectify them as soon as possible.