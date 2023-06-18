Vryheid’s Lust bridge works underway

PhotosVryheid’s Lust bridge works underwayBy Stabroek News June 18, 2023 Repairs have started on the Vryheid’s Lust bridge, Railway Embankment and are expected to be completed ahead of the initial completion schedule, the Ministry of Public Works said yesterday. The bridge was closed off from Friday night to facilitate the repairs, and with added manpower, these repairs are likely to be completed ahead of the 6 o clock Monday morning initial schedule. The Ministry is reminding persons and businesses that trucks are not allowed on the Railway Embankment until after the road rehabilitation works have been completed. (Ministry of Public Works photo)Comments
Comments