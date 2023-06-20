Another man remanded over murder of GDF officer

One of the men accused of robbing and murdering Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard Lieutenant, Rondel Douglas, was yesterday remanded to prison following his appearance before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Randy Claymond Wright, 37, address not stated, was not required to enter a plea to the capital offence of murder committed on 7th June, 2023, at Cul-de-Sac Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown. When asked by the Acting Chief Magistrate what he had to say for himself, he said “I don’t wish to waste the court time so I would just like to enter a guilty plea even though I didn’t kill nobody, I never know they was going to kill nobody, I just dropped them off.” Wright was remanded to prison and will make his next court appearance on 14th July, 2023.