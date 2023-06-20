Ramjattan, Jones call for Dharamlall to resign from Parliament

Opposition Chief Whip, Christopher Jones and Leader of the Alliance for Change, Khemraj Ramjattan have sounded the call for government Member of Parliament Nigel Dharamlall to resign from Parliament.

Their call comes in the wake of an allegation that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl. Dharamlall has since been arrested and questioned by the police on the allegations.

“He should do the honourable thing and resign. We will amplify this call because he has insulted even female Members of Parliament… he should resign,” Jones yesterday told Stabroek News in a comment.