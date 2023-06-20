Old age pension now available through MMG

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security yesterday further enhanced its delivery of Old Age Pension by offering beneficiaries this service through GTT’s Mobile Money Guyana (MMG).

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud unveiled the new initiative at the Herdmanston Lodge, Lamaha Street.

According to a release from the ministry, Persaud said, “The mission is to continuously improve the Old Age Pension delivery system and with the addition of multiple locations of MMG across Guyana, senior citizens now have another alternate pathway system that reduces long lines, wait times, is closer to home and facilitates convenient transactions. This method uses digital technology offering senior citizens their full pension in a digital wallet where they can spend from or empty entirely to access the cash. As the life expectancy increases the number of pensioners, we are offering more tech-savvy methods of improving access and increasing safety…