Police search Dharamlall’s residence accompanied by complainant

Investigators probing the allegations of rape against Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, yesterday accompanied the complainant on a visit to the property where the crime purportedly occurred.

Dharamlall’s attorney, Nigel Hughes, told Stabroek News that the visit to his house was made after investigators requested to search the property which was done in the presence of the complainant. During the visit by law enforcement officers, Dharamlall stood outside of the premises.

As instructed by the police, the Member of Parliament returned yesterday at 8.30 am to the Brickdam Police Station and during his time there, investigators informed him that they wished to conduct a search of his property, Hughes related.