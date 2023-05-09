PPP/C on charm offensive in bid to win New Amsterdam

General Secretary of the PPP/C Bharrat Jagdeo has met with candidates and activists in New Amster-dam in what appears to be intensified efforts to win over the town, a long-time PNCR stronghold currently under APNU leadership.

Following what was a private meeting on Saturday, the party released pictures online stating it was part of the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Local Government Elections.

At what can be deemed as one of the largest turnout of activists the party has seen in the town, it has been reported that the PPP/C promised among other things, to rehabilitate and better manage the New Amsterdam Market, introduce a night market and install traffic lights at strategic locations.