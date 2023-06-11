Guyana News

New Amsterdam mayor slams PPP/C for neglecting town

Part of the gathering last night in New Amsterdam
New Amsterdam Mayor  Winifred Haywood last night blasted the ruling PPP/C for neglecting the town for a long time.

With the PPP/C making a concerted effort to seize control of the town at tomorrow’s Local Government Elections (LGE), Haywood – representing APNU – ripped into the PPP/C for only now attempting some projects for electoral gain.

While Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton had been billed to appear yesterday at A Partnership for National Unity’s (APNU) last meeting in the town, he was  a no show up to press time.

