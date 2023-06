The medical fraternity is mourning the loss of one of its own after a horrific accident on the Rupert Craig Highway on Friday night.

Dead is 30-year-old Rabindra Surijdin, Manager of the Institute of Health Sciences Education (IHSE) at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

A police report stated that about 22.30 hours on Friday, Surijdin was driving along the Rupert Craig Highway, in his car, PAE 1926, accompanied by his partner Sophia McDougal both of Mon Repos, ECD.