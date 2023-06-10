GPHC official dies in Liliendaal accident

The Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) today expressed sadness at the passing of one of its managers in an accident at Liliendaal last night.

A statement from the GPHC follows:

The entire GPHC family is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Mr. Rabindra Surujdin, Manager of the Institute of Health Sciences Education (IHSE).

Endearingly known as ‘Robin’ to all, he was a light among us and touched so many lives with his warmth and humour. Robin was pleasant and always willing, and made any project he was a part of an enjoyable and easier experience for others: he was an exceptional human being who was respected and loved by all who knew him. This is a great loss for our institution, our country and humanity.

We continue to keep his family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers. May his soul find eternal peace.