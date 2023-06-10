`Smallie’ cremated in defiance of family’s wishes

By Shuntel Glasgow

Following controversy over the custody of the remains of notorious murder convict, Royden Williams, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) yesterday cremated the body despite objections and requests made by the family for it to be handed over to them for burial.

The Guyana Prison Service stated in a press release yesterday that the body remained in their jurisdiction by law. A funeral service was held at the Memorial Gardens, Le Repentir, where the family was asked to provide a pastor to conduct the final rites. The body was then cremated in an automated system since the designated family member refused to push the button for ignition. The automated system began 45 minutes after the refusal and the family members were advised of this.