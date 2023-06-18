Law appears to be on the side of prisons in relation to body of `Smallie’

Amidst controversy over whether the body of notorious murder convict and death-row inmate, Royden Williams, should have been handed over to his family or retained by the state for burial, Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC had said that it was the latter which had control of final rites.

The AG’s position is that the state kept custody of the body, as Williams, up to the time of his death, albeit was an escapee, remained a convicted prisoner and therefore at all material times remained within the custody of the state.