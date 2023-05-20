‘Smallie’ makes dramatic escape from Mazaruni Prison

Mark Royden Williams called ‘Smallie’ yesterday escaped from the Mazaruni Prison, a maximum security facility, following an exchange of gunfire with prison officers.

‘Smallie’ is listed as a death row prisoner and according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA), the convicted killer escaped with the aid of heavily armed accomplices in a speedboat at Mazaruni Prison just around 14:30 hours while he was being escorted back to his quarters following a visit.

At the time, the escort party was fired upon with AK-47 automatic rifles from the boat alongside the Mazaruni River during the transfer and it was then ‘Smallie’ escaped with the men.