One week after notorious convicted killer, Mark Royden Williams known as ‘Smallie’ escaped the maximum security Mazaruni Prison, he is yet to be captured.

The limited updates coming from the authorities would suggest that for now, Williams has proven to be an elusive target.

Just one day after ‘Smallie’ had escaped, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, and Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliott, during a press conference had explained what transpired.