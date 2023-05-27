Final phase of bypass road from Diamond to Good Success to begin soon

As the government’s road rehabilitation and construction programme continues apace, the Ministry of Works in a release yesterday informed residents along the East Bank of Demerara corridor within the Diamond/Grove area that the final part of the construction of the bypass road from Diamond to Good Success which has been ongoing, will commence in the new week.

This final phase involves the construction of an alternative road through Kaneville-Grove to Good Success.

This, the release added, signals the soon-to-begin rehabilitation of the entire East Bank Highway from Diamond/Grove to Timehri, as this bypass serves to facilitate the East Bank traffic while work on the highway is underway.