Eighty-one from Poke Bridge get land titles

Eighty-one allottees of Tract CHPA, Lethem, Region Nine, known as Poke Bridge received their Certificates of Title yesterday. A release from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) said that this set represents the first allottees in the area who have received their ownership documents and follows a title processing exercise held last week. The titles were presented by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock at the Regional Housing Office.

Director of Projects at the CHPA, Omar Narine and Head of the CHPA’s Conveyance Unit, Esther Stephen were also a part of the activity.