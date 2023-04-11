Land sale agreements being done for 150 in Region 9

The Ministry of Housing and Water on Saturday commenced processing Agreements of Sale for the initial 150 allottees of the Tract ‘CHPA’ Housing Scheme in Lethem, Region Nine.
Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, who was present at the activity, stated that the process is a critical stage since it gives beneficiaries legal ownership of their land and they can now anticipate receiving their Certificate of Title, which can be used to obtain financing from banks to construct their dream homes.