Adelphi house destroyed by fire

A fire – suspected to be arson – last evening completely destroyed a two-storey wooden and concrete house at Adelphi Village, East Canje Berbice leaving a twenty-eight-year-old sales assistant contemplating his next move.
A devastated Andre Phillips of Lot 8 Adelphi Village explained that he was returning home from the Reliance Police Station just around 7 pm, when a resident informed him that his house was on fire. “When I run and come, I see the whole house on fire I couldn’t a save nothing”, he said.