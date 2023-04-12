Person in custody over Adelphi fire

One person is in custody assisting with the investigation into a suspected arson at Adelphi Village, East Canje Berbice.

Andre Phillips of Lot 8 Adelphi Village had explained that he was returning home from the Reliance Police Station just around 7 pm on Monday, when a resident informed him that his house was on fire. “When I run and come, I see the whole house on fire I couldn’t a save nothing”, he said.

Phillips had been renting the four-bedroom fully-furnished house since 2008. He noted, “Everybody for me abroad, me alone a live, the house furnish with everything.”