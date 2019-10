An Adelphi Village, East Canje Berbice man was last week remanded to prison after he was charged with the attempted murder of his mother.

Totaram Lalta, 35, is accused of beating his mother, Gagnarine Lalta, 77, resulting in her being admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital in a critical condition.

Totaram, of Lot 15 Adelphi Village, East Canje Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh last Monday at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with the offence.