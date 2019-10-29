Securities council issues warning over four entities

The Guyana Securities Council (GSC) is warning the public that four entities which have been conducting business within the securities sector of Guyana are not properly licensed.

A notice in yesterday’s edition of the Stabroek News explains that Accelerated Wealth Inc, Forex Trading, Yuri Garcia-Dominguez and Ateeka Ishmael are not licensed to conduct securities business in Guyana or to solicit investment from the public and do not have any securities registered with the GSC that can be legally offered to the public.

In addition GSC does not have before it any applications from these entities or persons to obtain securities dealers’ licences or to register any of their securities.