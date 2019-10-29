Police evidence comes under scrutiny in Maryann Daby trial

Superintendent Gary McAllister, the detective who gave conflicting testimony during the preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the attempted murder charge against Maryann Daby earlier this year, amended his account once again when he took the witness stand last week in her trial on charges of having unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition.

The two current charges against Daby state that on May 13th, 2018, at Albert Street and Thomas Lands, Georgetown, she had a .32 pistol and six .32 rounds in her possession without being the holder of a firearm licence.

Her trial is being conducted by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown.